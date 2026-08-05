29,347 Shares in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Interparfums as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,784 shares of the company's stock worth $183,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Interparfums by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,105 shares of the company's stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the third quarter worth about $5,156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interparfums by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interparfums by 58.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Stock Up 2.9%

Interparfums stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $341.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Interparfums's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. TD Cowen began coverage on Interparfums in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Interparfums from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interparfums from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Trending Headlines about Interparfums

Here are the key news stories impacting Interparfums this week:

Positive Sentiment: Interparfums reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook for approximately $1.5 billion in revenue and $4.85 in EPS , in line with current analyst expectations. The unchanged forecast suggests management remains confident in its second-half performance. Interparfums Reports 2026 Second Quarter and Half-Year Results

Interparfums reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook for approximately and , in line with current analyst expectations. The unchanged forecast suggests management remains confident in its second-half performance. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 2.1% year over year to $341 million , while first-half sales reached $686 million. Operating cash flow also improved substantially to $45.6 million, and the company ended the quarter with $169.7 million in cash and relatively low leverage. Inter Parfums Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

Second-quarter revenue rose , while first-half sales reached $686 million. Operating cash flow also improved substantially to $45.6 million, and the company ended the quarter with $169.7 million in cash and relatively low leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with the reported consensus estimate, but the company’s $0.95 diluted EPS result was below expectations ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Earnings also declined from $0.99 a year earlier. Interparfums Earnings Results

Revenue was essentially in line with the reported consensus estimate, but the company’s result was below expectations ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Earnings also declined from $0.99 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened: operating profit fell 17.3% to $48.9 million , net income declined 4.7% to $30.5 million, and cost of sales increased faster than revenue. The resulting margin compression is a risk if higher costs persist. Inter Parfums Posts Modest Q2 Growth

Profitability weakened: operating profit fell , net income declined 4.7% to $30.5 million, and cost of sales increased faster than revenue. The resulting margin compression is a risk if higher costs persist. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst price targets cited by Quiver Quantitative had a median of $97.50, well below the stock’s current trading level, while CEO Jean Madar reportedly sold 20,000 shares. These factors may reinforce valuation and insider-selling concerns. Inter Parfums Insider and Analyst Data

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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