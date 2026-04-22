29,784 Shares in Amdocs Limited $DOX Acquired by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,784 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,779 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 573,349 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 500.0% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 420,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,944 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,309,000 after buying an additional 281,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,500.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company's stock worth $299,376,000 after buying an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. Barclays reduced their target price on Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Amdocs's payout ratio is 43.91%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

Further Reading

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