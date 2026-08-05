30,103 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,289,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $342,544,000 after buying an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,391,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $260,302,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 961,457 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $990.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.39 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

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