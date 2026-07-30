31,104 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Crane NXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Crane NXT Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.10. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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