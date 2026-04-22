31,459 Shares in Incyte Corporation $INCY Bought by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Incyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $1,801,365.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,349,778. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $112.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Incyte

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Incyte highlighted new Phase 3 tafasitamab data at the 2026 ASCO meeting, which could support future approval/label expansion and longer-term revenue upside for its oncology franchise. ASCO Tafasitamab Data

Incyte highlighted new Phase 3 tafasitamab data at the 2026 ASCO meeting, which could support future approval/label expansion and longer-term revenue upside for its oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Incyte entered a collaboration with Adagene to evaluate a combo therapy for colorectal cancer, broadening its clinical pipeline and partnership optionality in immuno-oncology. Adagene Partnership

Incyte entered a collaboration with Adagene to evaluate a combo therapy for colorectal cancer, broadening its clinical pipeline and partnership optionality in immuno-oncology. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets continue to flag Incyte as a value play given recent pullbacks versus fundamentals, which may attract value-focused buyers over time. Value Stock Note

Analysts and outlets continue to flag Incyte as a value play given recent pullbacks versus fundamentals, which may attract value-focused buyers over time. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital modestly raised its price target to $95 from $92 — a small analyst tweak that is unlikely to drive large moves but signals modest incremental confidence. RBC PT Raise

RBC Capital modestly raised its price target to $95 from $92 — a small analyst tweak that is unlikely to drive large moves but signals modest incremental confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Preview coverage notes Incyte is expected to report earnings growth next week, but some commentary suggests the company lacks the setup for a clear beat — adding short-term earnings uncertainty. Earnings Preview

Preview coverage notes Incyte is expected to report earnings growth next week, but some commentary suggests the company lacks the setup for a clear beat — adding short-term earnings uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst and media pieces are debating valuation after mixed returns; these discussions can temper momentum but don't change fundamentals immediately. Valuation Assessment

Recent analyst and media pieces are debating valuation after mixed returns; these discussions can temper momentum but don't change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Pablo J. Cagnoni, Incyte’s President & Global Head of R&D, sold 18,667 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan at about $96.50 (≈$1.8M). The disclosed sale reduced his ownership by ~6.6% and is being cited by traders as a near-term negative signal despite the 10b5-1 context. Insider Sale / SEC Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Incyte from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial set a $103.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.89.

View Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

See Also

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