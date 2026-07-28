315,800 Shares in KBR, Inc. $KBR Acquired by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,800 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR's payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shad E. Evans purchased 8,375 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,985. The trade was a 23.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

See Also

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