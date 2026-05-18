31,909 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,909 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,452,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $219.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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