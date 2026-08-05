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32,761 Shares in Kenon Holdings Ltd. $KEN Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Kenon logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased 32,761 shares of Kenon Holdings, valued at approximately $2.68 million, giving it a 0.06% stake. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 13.38% of the company.
  • Kenon reported quarterly revenue of $317 million and earnings of $0.49 per share, with a 7.98% net margin and 3.47% return on equity.
  • KEN shares rose 2.8% to $68.09, but remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating, while Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock from “hold (c+)” to “hold (c).”
  • Interested in Kenon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,761 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of Kenon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kenon by 17.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,039,736 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,944,000 after acquiring an additional 590,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 8.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 409,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kenon by 22.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 189,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Kenon Trading Up 2.8%

KEN stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Kenon from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEN

Kenon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. NYSE: KEN is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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