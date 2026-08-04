3,283 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,283 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $730,197,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 20.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $469,344,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Synopsys by 743.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 734,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $345,150,000 after purchasing an additional 647,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $302,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $392.07 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.00 and a 12-month high of $636.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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