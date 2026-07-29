33,000 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Bought by Encore Global Management LP

Encore Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. CocaCola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Encore Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% during the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand and market share remained resilient. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance. Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Coca-Cola Lifts 2026 Earnings Outlook as Second-Quarter Results Top Views

Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Neutral Sentiment: The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion.

The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation from technology stocks into Dow blue chips also supported investor attention, although the primary catalyst was Coca-Cola’s earnings and guidance update.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

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