33,000 Shares in Terex Corporation $TEX Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $183,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Terex by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,363,000 after acquiring an additional 425,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Terex by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 727,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Terex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:TEX opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Terex Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Terex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: At Terex’s annual meeting, stockholders elected 12 directors and backed the company’s leadership, compensation, and incentive plan, which signals continued governance support and management alignment. Terex Shareholders Back Leadership, Pay and Incentive Plan

At Terex’s annual meeting, stockholders elected 12 directors and backed the company’s leadership, compensation, and incentive plan, which signals continued governance support and management alignment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Hold view and nudged its earnings estimates slightly lower for Terex, including FY2026 EPS to $4.81 from $4.83, FY2027 EPS to $5.80 from $5.82, FY2028 EPS to $6.27 from $6.29, and small reductions for near-term quarters. 3 Construction & Mining Equipment Stocks Braving Industry Headwinds

Zacks Research reiterated a view and nudged its earnings estimates slightly lower for Terex, including FY2026 EPS to $4.81 from $4.83, FY2027 EPS to $5.80 from $5.82, FY2028 EPS to $6.27 from $6.29, and small reductions for near-term quarters. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on construction and mining equipment stocks highlighted industry headwinds, and a separate note described Zacks Research as taking a pessimistic view of Terex Q2 earnings, adding to investor caution. Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Terex Q2 Earnings

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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