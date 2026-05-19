33,124 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,124 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,758. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $326,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,007.36. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $2,552,414. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

See Also

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