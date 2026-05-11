33,327 Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Purchased by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,327 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,226,626,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,587,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,414,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,200,000.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $147.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Q. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here