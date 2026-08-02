33,445 Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 45.7% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $96.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $237,725.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 138,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,490,643.10. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,874 shares of company stock worth $4,789,950 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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