335,493 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,062,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Stevanato Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,491,751 shares of the company's stock worth $116,762,000 after acquiring an additional 602,050 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 2,944.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 170,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 165,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,896 shares of the company's stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 213,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 96.6% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 385,316 shares of the company's stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 189,343 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total value of €25,515.37. Following the sale, the director owned 69,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately €1,187,037.22. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director William J. Federici sold 1,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at €461,276.19. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,972 shares of company stock worth $102,061.

More Stevanato Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stevanato Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stevanato reported second-quarter revenue of €302.0 million, an 8% year-over-year increase. High-value solutions accounted for 45% of revenue, and gross profit margin improved, indicating continued demand for the company’s drug-containment, drug-delivery and diagnostic products. Stevanato Group Delivers 8% Revenue Growth for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Stevanato reported second-quarter revenue of €302.0 million, an 8% year-over-year increase. High-value solutions accounted for 45% of revenue, and gross profit margin improved, indicating continued demand for the company’s drug-containment, drug-delivery and diagnostic products. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed a favorable 2026 outlook, calling for EPS of $0.700-$0.720 versus analyst expectations of $0.680. Revenue guidance was approximately $1.5 billion, broadly in line with consensus, suggesting profitability is expected to outperform despite modest top-line expectations.

Management raised or reaffirmed a favorable 2026 outlook, calling for EPS of $0.700-$0.720 versus analyst expectations of $0.680. Revenue guidance was approximately $1.5 billion, broadly in line with consensus, suggesting profitability is expected to outperform despite modest top-line expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company is targeting €335 million to €345.2 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2026 following the divestiture of Balda C. Brewer. The target gives investors a clearer view of expected profitability after the portfolio change. Stevanato targets adjusted EBITDA following Balda C. Brewer divestiture

The company is targeting €335 million to €345.2 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2026 following the divestiture of Balda C. Brewer. The target gives investors a clearer view of expected profitability after the portfolio change. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings-call coverage focused on the company’s second-quarter performance, updated guidance and strategy following the divestiture. Investors are likely looking for further detail on demand trends, margins and the pace of growth during the call. Stevanato Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings-call coverage focused on the company’s second-quarter performance, updated guidance and strategy following the divestiture. Investors are likely looking for further detail on demand trends, margins and the pace of growth during the call. Negative Sentiment: Reported quarterly EPS was mixed: one report cited €0.14 versus a €0.15 consensus estimate, while another cited $0.16 versus a $0.15 estimate. The conflicting figures may be creating uncertainty, but the reported miss in the company’s local-currency presentation could be weighing on the stock despite the stronger guidance.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on STVN

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.97. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €12.89 and a one year high of €28.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported €0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 by (€0.01). The company had revenue of €273.57 million for the quarter. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

Further Reading

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