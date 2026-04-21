3,371 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Acquired by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,371 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Trending Headlines about Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $400 and kept a buy stance, giving the stock a clear upside thesis tied to sustained demand for Cadence's tools. Needham price-target raise

Needham raised its price target to $400 and kept a buy stance, giving the stock a clear upside thesis tied to sustained demand for Cadence's tools. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and news pieces argue Cadence is benefiting from AI/agentic tools that increase demand for EDA — a "ChatGPT moment" theme that supports longer‑term revenue upside for Cadence's software and IP. MarketWatch: ChatGPT moment

Analysts and news pieces argue Cadence is benefiting from AI/agentic tools that increase demand for EDA — a "ChatGPT moment" theme that supports longer‑term revenue upside for Cadence's software and IP. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes investors are "buying the dip" despite geopolitical jitters (U.S.‑Iran tensions), which can explain short‑term upward moves but is not a company‑specific fundamental change. Yahoo Finance: buying the dip

Market coverage notes investors are "buying the dip" despite geopolitical jitters (U.S.‑Iran tensions), which can explain short‑term upward moves but is not a company‑specific fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: CFO John Wall sold 21,500 shares (about $6.65M) on April 16 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; filings show his remaining stake fell ~19.8%. Planned insider sales typically attract attention but are less informative about near‑term fundamentals. InsiderTrades: CFO sale

CFO John Wall sold 21,500 shares (about $6.65M) on April 16 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; filings show his remaining stake fell ~19.8%. Planned insider sales typically attract attention but are less informative about near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed — some firms have trimmed targets or moved to neutral in past weeks, underscoring valuation sensitivity (Cadence trades at a high P/E). That keeps upside contingent on continued execution and AI‑driven demand. MarketBeat: analyst mix / valuation

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.95 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average is $309.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.Cadence Design Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total transaction of $280,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,511.34. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,685 shares of company stock worth $7,580,903. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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