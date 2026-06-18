338,083 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Purchased by Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd.

Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,083 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $176,679,000. S&P Global makes up 3.5% of Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $417.85 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $424.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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