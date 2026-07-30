338,654 Shares in BioAge Labs, Inc. $BIOA Acquired by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000. Stempoint Capital LP owned about 0.76% of BioAge Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioAge Labs by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioAge Labs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BioAge Labs by 46.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

BioAge Labs Stock Performance

BIOA opened at $22.19 on Thursday. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.61.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. BioAge Labs had a negative net margin of 871.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioAge Labs, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIOA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

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BioAge Labs Profile

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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