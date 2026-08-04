33,904 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in PPG Industries by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE PPG opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.57%.PPG Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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