340,609 Shares in Valvoline $VVV Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $11,472,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.27% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,334,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,881,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $97,066,000 after buying an additional 182,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,651,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,972,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $144,497,000 after buying an additional 220,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,733,739 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 431,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Get Valvoline alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $836,720. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,530. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $38.49 on Monday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company's revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valvoline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valvoline wasn't on the list.

While Valvoline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here