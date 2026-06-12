34,088 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Acquired by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,088 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $14,535,000. Linde accounts for approximately 4.7% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $515.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.26 and a 200-day moving average of $471.14. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $522.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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