34,752 Shares in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristow Group Price Performance

NYSE:VTOL opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.19). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $411.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristow Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bristow Group's payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristow Group

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

See Also

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