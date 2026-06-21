34,787 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by Mishpacha Holdings Corp

Mishpacha Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,787 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.7% of Mishpacha Holdings Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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