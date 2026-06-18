34,916 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Acquired by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,000. SoFi Technologies comprises 0.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 102,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

SOFI opened at $17.42 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,025.91. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,185. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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