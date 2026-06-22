35,040 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

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