353,265 Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Bought by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 353,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,679,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.05% of Corteva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company's stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,713,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company's stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $5,018,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,675 shares of the company's stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $83.20 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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