3,572 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc.

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,161,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,156 shares of company stock worth $8,619,735. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $325.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average of $307.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $272.11 and a 1 year high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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