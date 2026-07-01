35,763 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Acquired by Element Squared LLC

Element Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Realty Income accounts for about 1.2% of Element Squared LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 45,718 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE O opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced a strategic joint venture with Cloud Capital and a global institutional investor to buy hyperscale data centers, starting with seed assets valued at more than $6 billion. The deal gives O exposure to a fast-growing digital infrastructure niche, with the company planning to invest up to $1.4 billion for a 45% stake in a three-asset Northern Virginia portfolio. Investors may view this as a growth catalyst that diversifies Realty Income beyond traditional retail and industrial net lease properties. Article Title

Realty Income announced a strategic joint venture with Cloud Capital and a global institutional investor to buy hyperscale data centers, starting with seed assets valued at more than $6 billion. The deal gives O exposure to a fast-growing digital infrastructure niche, with the company planning to invest up to $1.4 billion for a 45% stake in a three-asset Northern Virginia portfolio. Investors may view this as a growth catalyst that diversifies Realty Income beyond traditional retail and industrial net lease properties. Positive Sentiment: The data center portfolio is described as 100% leased or pre-leased to investment-grade tenants under long-duration, triple-net leases. That structure is attractive for a REIT because it can provide durable cash flow and support Realty Income’s monthly dividend model. Article Title

The data center portfolio is described as 100% leased or pre-leased to investment-grade tenants under long-duration, triple-net leases. That structure is attractive for a REIT because it can provide durable cash flow and support Realty Income’s monthly dividend model. Neutral Sentiment: Realty Income also priced a €600 million senior unsecured notes offering, extending its funding runway in the European debt market. While this supports future acquisitions and portfolio growth, it also adds leverage and financing obligations that investors will want to monitor. Article Title

Realty Income also priced a €600 million senior unsecured notes offering, extending its funding runway in the European debt market. While this supports future acquisitions and portfolio growth, it also adds leverage and financing obligations that investors will want to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Realty Income’s appeal as a high-yield dividend stock, reinforcing its reputation as an income play. These pieces are supportive of sentiment, but they are not new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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