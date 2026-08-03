35,786 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Acquired by Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000. Cloudflare comprises about 2.6% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total value of $13,057,795.98. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 547,250 shares of company stock worth $123,532,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NET stock opened at $279.18 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.00.

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About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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