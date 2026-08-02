35,846 Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Acquired by First Nebraska Trust Co

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,846 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.57 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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