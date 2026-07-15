360,354 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Bought by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 360,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,438,000. H&R Block makes up 0.8% of RWWM Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.28% of H&R Block as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,719 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,999.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106,077 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 101,025 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 634.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 254,055 shares of the company's stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,473 shares of the company's stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:HRB opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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