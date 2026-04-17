36,285 Shares in Allegion PLC $ALLE Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Allegion by 16.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 0.1%

Allegion stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $171.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Trending Headlines about Allegion

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a $500 million share buyback program — a direct capital-return action that can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. Allegion Authorizes $500M Share Buyback Program

Board authorizes a $500 million share buyback program — a direct capital-return action that can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Evercore upgraded Allegion — broker upgrades can boost short‑term demand and attract momentum buyers. Allegion NYSE: ALLE Upgraded at Evercore

Evercore upgraded Allegion — broker upgrades can boost short‑term demand and attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several near‑ and multi‑year EPS estimates modestly higher (Q1/Q3/Q4 2027, FY2027, FY2028 and early 2028 estimates) — incremental analyst upward revisions support a firmer earnings trajectory but the changes are small. (Zacks research notes)

Zacks Research nudged several near‑ and multi‑year EPS estimates modestly higher (Q1/Q3/Q4 2027, FY2027, FY2028 and early 2028 estimates) — incremental analyst upward revisions support a firmer earnings trajectory but the changes are small. (Zacks research notes) Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share (payable June 30; record June 15) — a steady income signal, but the yield (~1.5%) is modest and likely already priced in. Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend

Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share (payable June 30; record June 15) — a steady income signal, but the yield (~1.5%) is modest and likely already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Product / marketing update — Allegion will showcase mission‑critical data center solutions at Data Center World 2026, highlighting growth avenues in security and access solutions but with limited immediate financial impact. Allegion to Showcase Mission-Critical Data Center Solutions at Data Center World 2026

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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