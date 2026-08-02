36,419 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $402,743,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 831.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592,030 shares of the company's stock worth $321,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,550 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,084,645 shares of the company's stock worth $982,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 1,256,596 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.62. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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