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36,540 Shares in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION Purchased by Stempoint Capital LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Sionna Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Stempoint Capital LP owned 0.08% of Sionna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.33. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,534,014.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 989,630 shares of company stock worth $44,987,483. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SION shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JonesTrading raised their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on SION

About Sionna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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