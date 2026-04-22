366,238 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 366,238 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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