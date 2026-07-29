37,598 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIND. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 5.9%

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,080,782.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $626,361.12. The trade was a 63.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,966.36. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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