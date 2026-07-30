380,762 Shares in Eversource Energy $ES Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 380,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Eversource Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price target on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a "hold" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.58.

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About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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