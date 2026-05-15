3,816 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,816 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,059,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 63,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 370,875 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.7%

CLH opened at $308.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.27 and a 200-day moving average of $262.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.92. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,390,961. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.08.

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Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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