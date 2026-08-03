38,389 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,389 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $747,749,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Williams Companies by 190.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,281,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,915 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $268,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,572,067 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,018,017,000 after buying an additional 3,314,851 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.56.

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Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,789.12. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $5,029,955 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: WMB was identified by Zacks as an energy stock with potential to beat quarterly earnings estimates, based on its Earnings ESP methodology. A positive earnings surprise could support the stock ahead of the company’s results. Zacks earnings potential article

WMB was identified by Zacks as an energy stock with potential to beat quarterly earnings estimates, based on its Earnings ESP methodology. A positive earnings surprise could support the stock ahead of the company’s results. Positive Sentiment: Williams released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting improved environmental, safety and operating metrics. The company also pointed to rising energy demand and the need for reliable infrastructure, which may reinforce the long-term growth case for its natural-gas pipeline network. Williams sustainability report article

Williams released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting improved environmental, safety and operating metrics. The company also pointed to rising energy demand and the need for reliable infrastructure, which may reinforce the long-term growth case for its natural-gas pipeline network. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street projections for the quarter ended June 2026 focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics. The reports provide context ahead of the earnings release but do not establish a clear positive or negative surprise. Williams Q2 projections article

Wall Street projections for the quarter ended June 2026 focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics. The reports provide context ahead of the earnings release but do not establish a clear positive or negative surprise. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors lowered its estimates across multiple periods: Q2 2026 EPS to $0.48 from $0.49, FY2026 EPS to $2.30 from $2.31, FY2027 EPS to $2.28 from $2.31, and FY2028 EPS to $2.86 from $2.89. The revisions remain below the broader full-year consensus of $2.45 and could weigh on sentiment. In addition, investors bought about 17,796 put options, roughly 86% above typical daily volume, signaling increased hedging or bearish speculation.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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