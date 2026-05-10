3,900 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:CSW opened at $271.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.45 and a 12 month high of $338.90.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $328.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSW Industrials

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,230,344.38. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,180 shares of company stock worth $1,197,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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