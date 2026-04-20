39,364 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Bought by Emissary Wealth LLC

Emissary Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 4.0% of Emissary Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

JCI opened at $140.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $73.55 and a 52 week high of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Evercore began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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