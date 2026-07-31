39,395 Shares in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Purchased by FinArc Investments Inc.

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. BJ's Wholesale Club comprises approximately 3.7% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $110.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Bank of America started coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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