39,401 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by AlpenGlobal Capital LLC

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,401 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Walt Disney comprises about 2.5% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,914 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%

DIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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