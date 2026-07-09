3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,855 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $383.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Dbs Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $560.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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