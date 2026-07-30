40,000 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,132 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Perdoceo Education's payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $401,795.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,924 shares in the company, valued at $778,521.24. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,306. This represents a 28.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,270 shares of company stock worth $1,336,193 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report).

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