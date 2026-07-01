4,002 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 220,274 shares of company stock valued at $57,337,672 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $302.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6,047.03 and a beta of 3.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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