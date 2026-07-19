40,967 Shares in Moelis & Company $MC Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,967 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,458 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,832 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $70,103,000 after buying an additional 100,956 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,147 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,692 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $95,253,000 after buying an additional 129,368 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Moelis & Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MC

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $319.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.51 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Moelis & Company's payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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