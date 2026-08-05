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41,492 Shares in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Constellation Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Canandaigua National Bank & Trust acquired 41,492 shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter, valued at approximately $5.77 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company.
  • Constellation Brands reported quarterly EPS of $3.43, below the $3.70 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.43 billion exceeded estimates but declined 3.3% year over year. Shares recently opened at $131.06, near the lower end of their 12-month range.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03, equivalent to a 3.1% annualized yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $167.53.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Constellation Brands.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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