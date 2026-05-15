4,245 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $918.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $772.09 and its 200-day moving average is $678.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $336.24 and a one year high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,682 shares of company stock valued at $81,815,568. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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