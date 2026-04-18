42,583 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 59.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,088 shares of the company's stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 201.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 93.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,572 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $144,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,652.03. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,451,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,588,658.01. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,706 shares of company stock worth $509,027. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.8%

QBTS stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 42.25 and a current ratio of 42.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,444.10% and a negative return on equity of 58.58%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report).

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